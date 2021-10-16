QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Short Interest Update

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:QMCI remained flat at $$0.18 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,387. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.75. QuoteMedia has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.40.
QuoteMedia Company Profile
