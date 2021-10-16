QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Short Interest Update

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QMCI remained flat at $$0.18 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,387. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.75. QuoteMedia has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.40.

QuoteMedia Company Profile

QuoteMedia, Inc engages in the provision of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. It operates through the following product lines: Interactive Content and Data Applications, Data Feed Services, and Portfolio Management Systems.

