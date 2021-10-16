Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,562,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,552,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $769,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,850,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,989,000. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CGAU traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.70. 65,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.0556 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.19%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

