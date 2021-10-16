WHALE (WHALE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $960,364.00

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One WHALE coin can now be bought for about $17.98 or 0.00029440 BTC on popular exchanges. WHALE has a market capitalization of $121.18 million and approximately $960,364.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WHALE has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00068886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00075477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00109290 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,983.07 or 0.99835196 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.59 or 0.06257953 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00026969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,738,825 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

