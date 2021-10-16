UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

UNCRY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.80. 54,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,976. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

