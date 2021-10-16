iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research cut iliad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays cut iliad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on iliad in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

iliad stock remained flat at $$202.00 during trading on Friday. iliad has a 1-year low of $147.25 and a 1-year high of $215.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.00 and a 200 day moving average of $183.12.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

