PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the September 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
PTCHF stock remained flat at $$4.95 during trading hours on Friday. 90 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,526. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.06. PureTech Health has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $6.04.
PureTech Health Company Profile
