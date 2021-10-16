Short Interest in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Expands By 100.0%

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 1,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EURN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

EURN traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $10.87. 2,560,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,822. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Euronav will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Euronav’s payout ratio is 3.56%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

