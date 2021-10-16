Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Short Interest Update

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 81.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 31,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 40.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 355.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter.

FMO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.67. 18,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,124. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

