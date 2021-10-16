yieldwatch (WATCH) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $111,477.00

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. yieldwatch has a market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $111,477.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded up 2% against the dollar. One yieldwatch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000423 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get yieldwatch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00068886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00075477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00109290 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,983.07 or 0.99835196 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.59 or 0.06257953 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00026969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About yieldwatch

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,594,944 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yieldwatch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yieldwatch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yieldwatch using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WATCHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for yieldwatch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yieldwatch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.