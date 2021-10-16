Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Asana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.26). Asana posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.88). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.92.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.69, for a total value of $2,353,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total transaction of $1,755,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and have sold 138,512 shares valued at $11,344,985. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 2,403.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,098,000 after buying an additional 4,041,050 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Asana by 144.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after buying an additional 3,726,575 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Asana during the first quarter worth $65,448,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 51.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,176,000 after buying an additional 1,719,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Asana during the first quarter worth $46,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,472,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,653. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Asana has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $124.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.01.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

