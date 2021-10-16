-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). U.S. Well Services posted earnings of ($0.98) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USWS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at $59,000. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:USWS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.84. 2,470,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,878. The firm has a market cap of $75.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.64. U.S. Well Services has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

