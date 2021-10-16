NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Short Interest Update

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, a growth of 90.2% from the September 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 157.9 days.

NGKIF stock remained flat at $$16.22 during midday trading on Friday. NGK Insulators has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $19.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.24.

About NGK Insulators

NGK Insulators, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power-related equipment, industrial ceramics, and beryllium copper products. It operates through the following segments: Power, Ceramics, and Electronics. The Power segment manufactures and sells power insulators, devices, and sodium sulfur batteries.

