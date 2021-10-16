Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Down 46.2% in September

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the September 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Macquarie Group stock traded up $4.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,543. Macquarie Group has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $141.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.16.
Macquarie Group Company Profile
Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.