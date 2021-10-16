Short Interest in Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Decreases By 51.4%

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,002,200 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the September 15th total of 8,240,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.7 days.

Kuaishou Technology stock remained flat at $$10.30 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,920. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22. Kuaishou Technology has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $54.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kuaishou Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Kuaishou Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

