Paytomat (PTI) 1-Day Volume Hits $37.00

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last seven days, Paytomat has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Paytomat has a total market capitalization of $35,799.80 and approximately $37.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paytomat coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00068613 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00075174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.65 or 0.00109387 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,777.56 or 0.99750876 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,807.19 or 0.06248533 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00026969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Paytomat Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

