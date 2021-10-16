Analyzing Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) & GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN)

GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) and Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GTT Communications and Tele2 AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Tele2 AB (publ) 0 4 4 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares GTT Communications and Tele2 AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A Tele2 AB (publ) 28.33% 24.41% 10.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.8% of GTT Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Tele2 AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GTT Communications and Tele2 AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A Tele2 AB (publ) $2.89 billion 3.47 $807.47 million $0.57 13.18

Tele2 AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than GTT Communications.

Volatility & Risk

GTT Communications has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tele2 AB (publ) has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tele2 AB (publ) beats GTT Communications on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity. The company was founded by Jan Stenbeck in 1993 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

