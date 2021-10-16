Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Down 56.6% in September

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the September 15th total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBGSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Schneider Electric S.E. to an “outperform” rating and set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

HSBC lowered Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

OTCMKTS SBGSY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.36. The company had a trading volume of 184,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,925. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.14. The firm has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

