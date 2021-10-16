Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the September 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SKHHY stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.18. The stock had a trading volume of 60,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,392. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.76. Sonic Healthcare has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $32.34.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th were given a $0.6718 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SKHHY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. cut shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.