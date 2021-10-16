Rightscorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIHT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rightscorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIHT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a growth of 107.1% from the September 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 988,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RIHT remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,663. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Rightscorp has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

Rightscorp Company Profile

Rightscorp, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics and litigation services to support artists and owners of copyrighted intellectual property. Its technology system monitors the global peer-to-peer file sharing networks to seek out and find illegally downloaded digital media. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

