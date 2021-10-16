Rightscorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIHT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rightscorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIHT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a growth of 107.1% from the September 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 988,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
RIHT remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,663. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Rightscorp has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04.
Rightscorp Company Profile
