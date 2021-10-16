Ghost Trading Down 3.1% This Week (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last seven days, Ghost has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $5.95 million and approximately $97,348.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000567 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00044763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.17 or 0.00205500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00092549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

