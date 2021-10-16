Indexed Finance Price Hits $3.18 on Top Exchanges (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 38.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $138,263.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $3.18 or 0.00005219 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00068536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00075209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.65 or 0.00109413 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,658.73 or 0.99584586 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,791.50 or 0.06224577 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00026897 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

