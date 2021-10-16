Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

PHPPY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cheuvreux upgraded Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, July 26th.

PHPPY traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019. Signify has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average is $28.66.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

