Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OCUL shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OCUL stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,239. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

