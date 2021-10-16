Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.39 Million

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for $394.34 or 0.00647392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $7.39 million and approximately $377,796.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001218 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.00108429 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006166 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 83.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 18,738 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CYCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.