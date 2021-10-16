Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Sterling Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STL traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.08. 1,347,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,010. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.70. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $27.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

