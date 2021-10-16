Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Short Interest Update

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ITJTY remained flat at $$29.04 during trading hours on Friday. 15,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.74. Intrum AB has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $37.79.

Separately, UBS Group set a $30.21 target price on shares of Intrum AB (publ) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Intrum AB is engaged in providing credit management services. The firm offers solutions on credit decisions, sales ledger services, reminders and collection to debt surveillance, collection of written-off receivables, and purchase of outstanding receivables. It operates through the following segments: Credit Management Services, Strategic Markets, and Portfolio Investments.

