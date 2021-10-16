Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 215.47% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 525,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,592. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 22.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

