Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 215.47% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 525,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,592. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 22.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Earnings History and Estimates for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

