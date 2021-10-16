The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $1.71. The Estée Lauder Companies reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $9.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Estée Lauder Companies.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.23.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total transaction of $5,125,488.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,778 shares in the company, valued at $37,951,435.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,351.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,432.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,728 shares of company stock valued at $72,868,619 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $320.82. 835,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $324.94 and a 200 day moving average of $314.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $216.25 and a 1-year high of $347.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.