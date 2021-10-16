Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives $32.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPRB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spruce Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRB traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.48. 90,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.95 and a quick ratio of 15.96. Spruce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91. The firm has a market cap of $104.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 543.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 28,963 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

