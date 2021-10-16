Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $52.90 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $52.90 million and approximately $16.08 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.23 or 0.00018535 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00094909 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $240.20 or 0.00396308 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012929 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00035571 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009363 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000527 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,709,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

