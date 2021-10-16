$0.03 EPS Expected for Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.05. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paycor HCM.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.66 million.

Several research firms have commented on PYCR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Paycor HCM stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

PYCR traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,140,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycor HCM (PYCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.