$0.03 EPS Expected for Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.05. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.66 million.

Several research firms have commented on PYCR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Paycor HCM stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

PYCR traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,140,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycor HCM (PYCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.