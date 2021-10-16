Analysts Expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.67 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will announce $3.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.72 billion. Corning posted sales of $3.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full year sales of $14.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.39 billion to $15.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,867,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,454. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.42. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

