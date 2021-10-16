Zacks: Analysts Expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to Announce -$0.86 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.86) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Nevro reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 196.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.17.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nevro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Nevro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

NVRO traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $116.67. The company had a trading volume of 280,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.37. Nevro has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nevro (NVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.