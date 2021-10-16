PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,500 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the September 15th total of 389,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 248,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTR. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 48.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 138.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 83,539 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PetroChina in the first quarter worth about $491,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of PetroChina in the first quarter worth about $1,587,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PetroChina alerts:

PetroChina stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.82. 118,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,880. The company has a market cap of $94.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PetroChina has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.04.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.86 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, analysts expect that PetroChina will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $1.789 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is 246.90%.

PTR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PetroChina from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.45.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.