Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 220,600 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the September 15th total of 454,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 876,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $650,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $82,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 42.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,826 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition stock remained flat at $$3.48 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.15. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $4.83.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.46. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp. engages in the marine transportation business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The firm owns fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company was founded on March 14, 2008 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Island.

