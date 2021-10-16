Zacks: Analysts Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Analysts expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70. MasTec reported earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Cowen decreased their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.26. The company had a trading volume of 366,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.44. MasTec has a 1-year low of $45.81 and a 1-year high of $122.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 593.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 35,321 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 5.1% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in MasTec by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 16,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in MasTec by 2.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 381,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter valued at $1,010,000. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

