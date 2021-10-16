WOM Protocol (WOM) Trading Down 9.2% This Week

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $36.43 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00045158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.57 or 0.00204993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00092471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

