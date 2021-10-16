$402.62 Million in Sales Expected for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will announce $402.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $393.69 million to $409.60 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted sales of $163.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 146%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.01.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEX stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $4.77. 1,429,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,158. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 3.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

