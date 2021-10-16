Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the September 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IBDRY stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.92. 116,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.44.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBDRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale raised Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Iberdrola from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.68.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

