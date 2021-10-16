Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Up 89.9% in September

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 258,100 shares, an increase of 89.9% from the September 15th total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.8 days.

FINGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Finning International from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Finning International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.69. 8,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339. Finning International has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.7179 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

