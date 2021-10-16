Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Up 89.9% in September

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 258,100 shares, an increase of 89.9% from the September 15th total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.8 days.
FINGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Finning International from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Finning International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.81.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.69. 8,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339. Finning International has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.91.
Finning International Company Profile
Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.
