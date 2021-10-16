Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Guangshen Railway stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 18,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,761. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 101.90 and a beta of 0.66. Guangshen Railway has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $813.46 million for the quarter. Guangshen Railway had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 0.30%.

About Guangshen Railway

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

