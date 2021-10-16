Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Guangshen Railway stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 18,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,761. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 101.90 and a beta of 0.66. Guangshen Railway has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $813.46 million for the quarter. Guangshen Railway had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 0.30%.

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

