$129.20 Million in Sales Expected for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to post $129.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $131.60 million and the lowest is $126.40 million. North American Construction Group reported sales of $70.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year sales of $523.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $516.80 million to $528.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $603.30 million, with estimates ranging from $574.40 million to $631.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million.

NOA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 39.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.13. 24,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,547. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $483.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.48. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

