Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) to post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.41. Plantronics posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 127.71% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $431.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on POLY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In other Plantronics news, COO Warren Schlichting bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $57,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Shull bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 181,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,432,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

POLY stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.22. The stock had a trading volume of 588,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,691. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -60.87 and a beta of 1.84.

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

