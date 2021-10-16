Zacks: Analysts Expect CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) will report ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CareMax’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareMax will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.93) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CareMax.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $44.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.54 million.

Several research firms have commented on CMAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000.

Shares of CMAX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.59. 184,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.96. CareMax has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

