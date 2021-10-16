FLO Price Reaches $0.0418 on Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

