TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the highest is $1.70. TE Connectivity reported earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEL stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $147.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,814,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,820. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.51 and a 200 day moving average of $139.40. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $153.54.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

