Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) to post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus Biotechnology’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nautilus Biotechnology.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew B. Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain bought 11,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $90,276.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,038.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 47,777 shares of company stock valued at $367,204 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $679,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $90,002,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $8,080,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $2,701,000. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.71. 183,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,131. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.98. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $25.89.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

