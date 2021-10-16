NAOS Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.97 Million (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. NAOS Finance has a total market cap of $10.97 million and $601,526.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAOS Finance coin can now be bought for $1.25 or 0.00002043 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NAOS Finance has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00068286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00075157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.46 or 0.00109017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,042.58 or 1.00138170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.35 or 0.06242539 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00026801 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About NAOS Finance

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAOS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAOS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

