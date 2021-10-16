SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Short Interest Update

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEEK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 18th.
SEEK stock remained flat at $$44.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.44. SEEK has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $51.20.
SEEK Company Profile
SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and the distribution and provision of higher education courses.
See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.