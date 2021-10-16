Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 94.0% from the September 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRRTF traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,526. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $11.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Slate Grocery REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties. Its portfolios include residential, office and industrial projects. The company was founded by Blair Welch and Brady Welch on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

